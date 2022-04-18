UW-Stout, Augusta High School support varsity Esports programs

(WQOW)- An athlete is defined as someone who is proficient in sports and other forms of physical exercise. However, local high school and college students are redefining what an athlete is through Esports.
In 2019, UW-Stout students formed an Esports team, and after growing interest, school leaders accepted it as an official university athletic program before the 2021-22 academic year, making Stout the first school in the UW system to recognize Esports within athletics.
"You're working your mind, you have to have quick reflexes, coordination, you have to think it through," said Melissa Neumaier, UW-Stout Overwatch main healer.
Gamers compete in Rocket League, Overwatch and League of Legends tournaments on PC in locally and national sanctioned leagues against other colleges. The team is rewarded after strong results with monetary prizes towards tuition or new gaming equipment for the university.
With new gear and a new gaming space on campus, Blue Devil athletics supports Esports the same as the rest of the student athletes.
"To be regarded on the same level of the football and basketball teams who are plastered everywhere, it's pretty cool to be like 'yeah we're part of the athletics department," Neumaier said.
The same treatment is given to gamers at Augusta High School, where a dozen student compete on the same titles against more than 100 schools across the nation.
Just like other traditional sports, the team holds weekly practices and competitions as a crew.
"It's lots of fun," said Josiah Cremeens, Augusta High School senior League of Legends player. "Even when we're getting completely destroyed in League, it's still fun to be able to get to do it with a team."
Many kids want to be part of a team with a common goal, and a new generation of gamers are getting that chance at school, where they can feel like they belong.
"Just to know that there's a place, where the students would sometimes not be involved in anything else in the school, to be able to play video games and share their passion with each other is really great," said Ryan Zettlemoyer, Augusta High School Esports coach and advisor.
"There's a discrepancy, well are they really athletes? Well, yeah they are," said Travis Miller, UW-Stout Esports advisor. "It's important to give those kids the opportunity to do something else, just providing that extra opportunity for them and to give them a home."
UW-Stout Esports plans to add Super Smash Bros. and Valorant to its title list this fall, and also hopes to have an official Esports arena built on campus in the coming years. Both Augusta High School and UW-Stout hope more local schools launch Esports programs to hold Chippewa Valley gaming competitions in the future.