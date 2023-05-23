 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett,
Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door,
Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau,
Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln,
Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette - North, Marinette - South,
Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto - North, Oconto -
South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage,
Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer,
Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth,
Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,
Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UW-Stout hires Oliver as men's soccer head coach

  • Updated
  • 0
UW-Stout head soccer coach
Blue Devils Athletics

Justin Oliver hired as UW-Stout's new head coach

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - University of Wisconsin-Stout has hired Justin Oliver as head coach for its new men's soccer team, Blue Devil Athletics announced Tuesday. 

Oliver joins the Blue Devils after four seasons on the staff of St. Olaf College's men's program, spending last season as associate head coach. While coaching at St. Olaf, the staff earned United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Region IX Coaching Staff of the Year award.

Oliver played for three seasons at Division 1 Eastern Illinois University, and one year at the University of St. Thomas.

He is also close friends with Blugolds head coach Casey Holm who he currently coaches club soccer with.

"He was a big person pushing me to do this opportunity," Oliver said. "I think that there's not many people in the country that have done what Casey's done by getting his team to an NCAA tournament in their second year ever. I am not saying I am going to be in the NCAA tournament in two years, but I definitely have that kind of ambition."

UW-Stout men's soccer team will begin play in fall 2024.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you