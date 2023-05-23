UW-Stout hires Oliver as men's soccer head coach

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - University of Wisconsin-Stout has hired Justin Oliver as head coach for its new men's soccer team, Blue Devil Athletics announced Tuesday.
Oliver joins the Blue Devils after four seasons on the staff of St. Olaf College's men's program, spending last season as associate head coach. While coaching at St. Olaf, the staff earned United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Region IX Coaching Staff of the Year award.
Oliver played for three seasons at Division 1 Eastern Illinois University, and one year at the University of St. Thomas.
He is also close friends with Blugolds head coach Casey Holm who he currently coaches club soccer with.
"He was a big person pushing me to do this opportunity," Oliver said. "I think that there's not many people in the country that have done what Casey's done by getting his team to an NCAA tournament in their second year ever. I am not saying I am going to be in the NCAA tournament in two years, but I definitely have that kind of ambition."
UW-Stout men's soccer team will begin play in fall 2024.