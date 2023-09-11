UW-Stout student is making waves as the youngest member of the U.S. Underwater Hockey team

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A local university student is making waves after competing on the United States Underwater National Hockey team.
Luke Bousley has been swimming his entire life. The 20-year-old UW-Stout student began the sport of underwater hockey when he was 13 years old after seeing someone at his local pool playing it.
"I tried the sport and I was like immediately hooked," Bousley said. "I'm like 'I love this.' It's a lot more fun than swimming laps back and forth in the pool."
Underwater hockey is played in a pool rather than a rink. Teams have six players who are competing to put a puck in the back of the net. Each player's equipment includes a stick, mask, headcap, snorkel and fins.
Bousley said the sport is unique because it's a non-verbal team game.
"You can't communicate underwater, so you have to be very good at reading body language and communicating on the surface," he said.
He started playing underwater hockey in a local junior league but worked his way up the ranks to play with adults in tournaments.
To qualify for the men's national team, he had to attend multiple tryout sessions around the country. Last spring, he made the team, and represented the United States in Australia at the World Championships this summer.
"Being able to wear the American flag on your shoulder when you're competing at the World Championships is a pretty special feeling," he said.
Bousley said the team had a good tournament and placed tenth.
"It was just cool to be able to play against those teams that were number one, two and three in the world," he said. "It was a great learning experience for our team and I'm super excited for what the future holds."
Bousley is the youngest player on the National Underwater Hockey Team. The International Olympic Committee estimates the sport is played by more than 15,000 people around the world.
Bousley's future plans include graduating college and playing in tournaments when he has time.