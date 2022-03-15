UWEC baseball overhauls roster with competitive hopes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- During its first season since being reinstated, UW-Eau Claire baseball only won five games. It's a new look squad this season, and so far, the team has won nearly half as many games as last year.
The Blugold Baseball season began on March 5th, with the Blugolds starting off 2-0 in the team's first doubleheader. In 2021, it took UWEC 15 games to earn a W.
Eau Claire is 2-3 to start the season, and will surely have growing pains. 30 out of 39 current players on the roster are new to the program, but there's a lot of time to develop team chemistry.
"It's essentially a new team," said Charles Bolden, Blugold baseball head coach. "We've only played five games, so there's still a lot to be determined. So much of it is keeping them mentally engaged and thinking that this is a marathon and not a sprint."
Despite Bolden's philosophy, he believes his team can be successful game after game to reach the playoffs.
"I definitely think we'll be able to perform at a high level and be able to compete," Bolden said. "That's definitely the goal, that's the mindset and I'm looking forward to being able to do it. It's just a matter of taking care of the little things before we get there, and not trying to look to far ahead and staying in the moment."
The Blugolds home opener was originally scheduled for Friday, but has since been rescheduled due to poor field conditions. Eau Claire's first game at Carson Park is scheduled for April 9th.
The team heads to Florida this weekend for a four-game invitational.