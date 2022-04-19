UWEC club volleyball teams win national titles

PHOENIX (WQOW) - The incredible run for University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire volleyball continues with two more national championships.
Both the women's and men's club volleyball teams captured National Collegiate Volleyball Federation (NCVF) D2 national championships in Phoenix on Saturday.
The women's team finished with a record of 17-3 this spring. Grace Stimac was named National MVP.
The men's team finished the spring season with a record of 30-6 and upheld its top-ranked national status by winning the championship.
Last November, the Blugolds women's volleyball team won the NCAA DIII national championship in St. Louis.