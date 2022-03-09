UWEC falls in first round of NCAA women's hockey tournament

ST. PETER, Minn. (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire women's hockey has been eliminated from the national tournament.
The Blugolds lost 0-3 at Gustavus Adolphus on Wednesday in the first round of the NCAA DIII Women's Hockey Tournament.
After a scoreless first period, Emily Olson got on the board first for the Gusties about three minutes into the second period. Gustavus then scored two empty net goals late in the third period to seal the game.
UW-Eau Claire finishes a stellar season with a 23-6 overall record, a runner-up finish in the WIAC championship, and another NCAA Tournament berth.