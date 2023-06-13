UWEC finishes 37th in LEARFIELD Directors' Cup standings

(WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire athletics placed 37th out of 323 schools in the 2022-23 Division III LEARFIELD Directors' Cup standings, the school announced Tuesday.
The Directors' Cup is an all-sports competition that tallies points based on finishes at national championships across 323 Division III schools. UW-Eau Claire finishes with a total of 467.5 points from the entire year. The Blugolds scored 97.5 points in the fall, 205.50 in the winter and 164.50 in the spring.
Blugold athletes scored points in 11 sports/disciplines in 2022-23. Notable results include strong finishes at the national track & field and cross country championships and UWEC's first appearance and victory in the NCAA DIII men's soccer tournament.
UW-Stout finished 114th in the final standings with 149.50 points.