UWEC hockey bounces back to best Blue Devils

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire men's hockey bounced back from Friday's loss to UW-Superior with a 4-2 road win over rival UW-Stout on Saturday.
Jack Johnston and Quinn Green opened the scoring for UWEC in the first period. Tyler Love scored the third after Stout's Dylan Rallis failed to score a penalty shot. Ryan Green scored the 4th goal unassisted ten minutes later.
Trenten Heyde and Kullan Daikawa were the two Blue Devils scorers. The matchup was the first of three meetings between I-94 rivals this season.
The Blugolds move to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in WIAC play. They return to the ice Friday at UW-Stevens Point. UW-Stout falls to 8-3 overall, 2-2 in conference play and return to Fanetti Community Center on Friday to host UW-River Falls.