UWEC jumps to 7th in Director's Cup standings

(WQOW)- After a strong winter season, UW-Eau Claire athletics has jumped from 22nd to 7th in the Division III LEARFIELD Director's Cup Standings.
The Blugolds leaped 15 positions following a winter season that amassed 326.50 points, putting UWEC at 527.50 points in total. The Director's Cup standings rank each Division III school based on performances across each athletic program. Each program earns points from finishes at NCAA tournaments.
UWEC's winter season was highlighted by a national championship victory for the men's indoor track and field team. Women's basketball, women's hockey, men's swimming and diving, women's track and field and wrestling also earned points for the university.
Eau Claire now leads all WIAC schools, the closest being UW-La Crosse in 9th. UWEC is also currently the highest-ranked public institution. Johns Hopkins sits atop the current standings.
UW-Stout sits 85th overall in the standings, earning points from men's and women's indoor track and field this winter.