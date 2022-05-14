UWEC softball stays alive with win over Penn St.-Behrend

ANGOLA, Ind. (WQOW)- On the brink of elimination, UW-Eau Claire stayed alive in the NCAA Division III Softball Tournament with a 3-1 win over Penn St.-Behrend in the elimination bracket.
After the game was delayed nearly four hours due to weather in the area, the Blugolds started off with a solo homer from Sadie Erickson in the first inning. In the next inning, Haley Lamberson doubled to bring in a run and go up 2-0.
Penn St.-Behrend got a run back in the 5th, but Ellie Decker answered with an RBI double to give the Blugolds the final insurance run.
With the victory, UW-Eau Claire moves on through the elimination bracket to take on North Central (IL). The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday evening, but due to weather delays, it has been moved to 9:00 a.m. CT. The winner will advance to play Trine in the regional finals at 11:00 a.m., and will need to defeat Trine twice to advance out of the regional.