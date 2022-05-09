 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 194 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BENTON                MCLEOD                MEEKER
MORRISON              SHERBURNE             SIBLEY
STEARNS               WRIGHT

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA                 CARVER                CHISAGO
DAKOTA                HENNEPIN              ISANTI
KANABEC               MILLE LACS            RAMSEY
SCOTT                 WASHINGTON

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BLUE EARTH            FARIBAULT             FREEBORN
LE SUEUR              NICOLLET              RICE
STEELE                WASECA

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

GOODHUE

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, BLUE EARTH,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS,
HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
LITTLE FALLS, MANKATO, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS,
SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER,
VICTORIA, AND WASECA.

UWEC softball to face Trine in NCAA Regional

  • Updated
  • 0
Blugold Softball Awaits Opponent During NCAA Selection Show

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Blugold softball players gathered in Brewer Hall on Monday and waited until the last region announced to learn they're headed to Indiana for the NCAA Tournament.

UW-Eau Claire will face regional host Trine University (27-11) for the NCAA Division III Softball Regional on Friday at 3:30 p.m. central time. It is the first meeting between the teams this season. A win over Trine would advance the Blugolds to the next round to take on either North Central (IL) or Penn St. - Behrend. The NCAA Tournament is double elimination, so a loss to Trine would move the Blugolds to the elimination bracket.

The Blugolds are back in the tournament for the first time since 2019, earning an automatic bid for the first time since 2007. Eau Claire defeated UW-La Crosse 8-7 on Sunday to win the WIAC Championship and automatically qualify.

The full NCAA Tournament bracket can be found here.

