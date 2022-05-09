UWEC softball to face Trine in NCAA Regional

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Blugold softball players gathered in Brewer Hall on Monday and waited until the last region announced to learn they're headed to Indiana for the NCAA Tournament.
UW-Eau Claire will face regional host Trine University (27-11) for the NCAA Division III Softball Regional on Friday at 3:30 p.m. central time. It is the first meeting between the teams this season. A win over Trine would advance the Blugolds to the next round to take on either North Central (IL) or Penn St. - Behrend. The NCAA Tournament is double elimination, so a loss to Trine would move the Blugolds to the elimination bracket.
The Blugolds are back in the tournament for the first time since 2019, earning an automatic bid for the first time since 2007. Eau Claire defeated UW-La Crosse 8-7 on Sunday to win the WIAC Championship and automatically qualify.