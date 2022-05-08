UWEC softball wins WIAC title, earns NCAA Tournament bid

LA CROSSE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire softball has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament in dramatic fashion.
The Blugolds defeated UW-La Crosse 8-7 thanks to a walk-off base hit from Maria Back in the bottom of the 7th inning. UWEC found themselves down one run in entering the bottom frame before Ellie Decker recorded the tying single and Back brought in the title-winning run.
The win gives UW-Eau Claire its first WIAC Softball Tournament championship since 2007, and earns them an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Softball tournament.
UWEC will find out its NCAA First Round opponent and location during a selection show on Monday at 12:00 p.m.