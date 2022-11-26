UWEC, Stout basketball pick up home wins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Both the Blugolds and Blue Devils men's basketball programs picked up home wins on Saturday.
In Eau Claire, the Blugolds held off Milwaukee School of Engineering 70-61. Brock Voigt led Eau Claire with 15 points, while David Ijadimbola scored 14 and Michael Casper scored 12. The win is the third in a row for UW-Eau Claire.
At Johnson Fieldhouse, UW-Stout dominated Augsburg to win 78-58. Sophomore Brody Fox led the way with 25 points, and Aidan Shore followed with 14. Stout moves to 3-3 overall and snaps a two-game losing skid.
Both teams open WIAC play on Wednesday as UWEC visits UW-River Falls and Stout hosts UW-Stevens Point.