 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UWEC, Stout basketball pick up home wins

  • Updated
  • 0
Stout beats Augsburg 78-58

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Both the Blugolds and Blue Devils men's basketball programs picked up home wins on Saturday.

In Eau Claire, the Blugolds held off Milwaukee School of Engineering 70-61. Brock Voigt led Eau Claire with 15 points, while David Ijadimbola scored 14 and Michael Casper scored 12. The win is the third in a row for UW-Eau Claire.

Box score

At Johnson Fieldhouse, UW-Stout dominated Augsburg to win 78-58. Sophomore Brody Fox led the way with 25 points, and Aidan Shore followed with 14. Stout moves to 3-3 overall and snaps a two-game losing skid.

Box score

Both teams open WIAC play on Wednesday as UWEC visits UW-River Falls and Stout hosts UW-Stevens Point.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you