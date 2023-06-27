 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UWEC student Noah Schwartz cherishes chance to call Express games

  • Updated
  • 0
062623 Noah Schwartz Express radio broadcaster

Noah Schwartz calls an Eau Claire Express game at Carson Park on June 26, 2023.

 Thor Johnson

UW-Eau Claire broadcast student Noah Schwartz is in his second season calling Eau Claire Express games on the radio.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Last spring was a time of transition for the Eau Claire Express, but perfect timing for Noah Schwartz.

As the Express prepared for a new Northwoods League baseball season under new ownership, it was finalizing contracts for television and radio contracts, and needed a second voice to broadcast games.

That very week, Schwartz, a University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire student, sent an email asking about internship opportunities. Express play-by-play broadcaster Pete Knutson responded by asking Schwartz if he wanted to call games on the radio.

Schwartz was shocked, then nervous as he took on a new opportunity. By the middle of the season, though, he settled in and called key games as the Express earned a postseason berth.

This year, Schwartz is more comfortable and confident, but admits he still has a lot of room for improvement.

You can listen to Schwartz during every Express game on Moose Country 106.7.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

