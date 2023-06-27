UWEC student Noah Schwartz cherishes chance to call Express games

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Last spring was a time of transition for the Eau Claire Express, but perfect timing for Noah Schwartz.
As the Express prepared for a new Northwoods League baseball season under new ownership, it was finalizing contracts for television and radio contracts, and needed a second voice to broadcast games.
That very week, Schwartz, a University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire student, sent an email asking about internship opportunities. Express play-by-play broadcaster Pete Knutson responded by asking Schwartz if he wanted to call games on the radio.
Schwartz was shocked, then nervous as he took on a new opportunity. By the middle of the season, though, he settled in and called key games as the Express earned a postseason berth.
This year, Schwartz is more comfortable and confident, but admits he still has a lot of room for improvement.
You can listen to Schwartz during every Express game on Moose Country 106.7.