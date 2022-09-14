UWEC sweeps Stout in women's tennis showdown

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- In the first of many wars on I-94 this school year, UW-Eau Claire got the best of its interstate rival.
The Blugolds swept the Blue Devils 9-0 in a women's tennis battle on Wednesday in Menomonie. The match was highlighted by dominant 6-0, 6-0 wins by Samantha Fuchs at No. 2 singles and Anna Lee at No. 4 singles. In three doubles matches, UWEC only dropped a single game.
UWEC moves to 2-1 and 1-0 as WIAC play begins, while Stout loses its first match of the season and drops to 2-1. The Blue Devils visit UW-Stevens Point next Wednesday while the Blugolds travel to River Falls on Sunday.