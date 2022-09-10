 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Rusk, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

UWEC tennis wins home opener, other Saturday scores

UWEC tennis wins home opener 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's women's tennis team won its 'home' opener on Saturday at a new home.

The Blugolds beat UW-Stevens Point 7-2 at Memorial High School, where the Blugolds will play all outdoor matches this season, according to head coach Ken Cychosz. The team has elected to play at Memorial's outdoor courts instead of the outdoor courts on campus behind McPhee Center.

The Blugolds swept all three doubles matches, with the only losses of the day coming at #4 and #5 singles.

It's the first win of the season for UW-Eau Claire and the first as head coach for Cychosz, who took over the team this summer.

UW-Eau Claire returns to action at UW-Stout on Wednesday.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES

College volleyball

UW-Eau Claire 1, Gustavus Adolphus 3

UW-Eau Claire 3, Minnesota-Morris 0

UW-Stout 3, Martin Luther 0

UW-Stout 3, Central 0

Women's college soccer

UW-Stout 0, Concordia-Moorhead 2

UW-Eau Claire 1, Saint Benedict 2 - Bennies scored goal on free kick in final minute

Girls high school tennis

Regis/McDonell 4, Brookfield Academy 3

Regis/McDonell 2, Catholic Memorial 5

High school volleyball

Debbie Roesler Memorial Tournament

1. McDonell Central - 5-0

2. Cameron - 2-3

3. Osseo-Fairchild - 3-2

4. Elk Mound - 2-3

5. Loyal - 0-5

Sparta Tournament

Fall Creek 2, Arcadia 0

Eau Claire North 2, Fall Creek 0

Wonewoc-Center 2, Fall Creek 0

Fall Creek 2, G-E-T 0

Sparta 2, Fall Creek 1

Merrill Tournament

Chippewa Falls 2, Merrill 0

Stanley-Boyd 0, Chippewa Falls 2

Chippewa Falls 2, Edgar 0

Chippewa Falls 2, Tomahawk 0

Osceola Tournament

Bloomer 2, Ladysmith 0

Bloomer 1, St. Croix Falls 2

Bloomer 2, St. Croix Central 0

Bloomer 2, Rice Lake 0

Bloomer 2, St. Croix Falls 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

