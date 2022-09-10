UWEC tennis wins home opener, other Saturday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's women's tennis team won its 'home' opener on Saturday at a new home.
The Blugolds beat UW-Stevens Point 7-2 at Memorial High School, where the Blugolds will play all outdoor matches this season, according to head coach Ken Cychosz. The team has elected to play at Memorial's outdoor courts instead of the outdoor courts on campus behind McPhee Center.
The Blugolds swept all three doubles matches, with the only losses of the day coming at #4 and #5 singles.
It's the first win of the season for UW-Eau Claire and the first as head coach for Cychosz, who took over the team this summer.
UW-Eau Claire returns to action at UW-Stout on Wednesday.
OTHER SATURDAY SCORES
College volleyball
UW-Eau Claire 1, Gustavus Adolphus 3
UW-Eau Claire 3, Minnesota-Morris 0
UW-Stout 3, Martin Luther 0
UW-Stout 3, Central 0
Women's college soccer
UW-Stout 0, Concordia-Moorhead 2
UW-Eau Claire 1, Saint Benedict 2 - Bennies scored goal on free kick in final minute
Girls high school tennis
Regis/McDonell 4, Brookfield Academy 3
Regis/McDonell 2, Catholic Memorial 5
High school volleyball
Debbie Roesler Memorial Tournament
1. McDonell Central - 5-0
2. Cameron - 2-3
3. Osseo-Fairchild - 3-2
4. Elk Mound - 2-3
5. Loyal - 0-5
Sparta Tournament
Fall Creek 2, Arcadia 0
Eau Claire North 2, Fall Creek 0
Wonewoc-Center 2, Fall Creek 0
Fall Creek 2, G-E-T 0
Sparta 2, Fall Creek 1
Merrill Tournament
Chippewa Falls 2, Merrill 0
Stanley-Boyd 0, Chippewa Falls 2
Chippewa Falls 2, Edgar 0
Chippewa Falls 2, Tomahawk 0
Osceola Tournament
Bloomer 2, Ladysmith 0
Bloomer 1, St. Croix Falls 2
Bloomer 2, St. Croix Central 0
Bloomer 2, Rice Lake 0
Bloomer 2, St. Croix Falls 1