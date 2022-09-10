UWEC tennis wins home opener, other Saturday scores

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Rusk, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&