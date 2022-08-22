UWEC volleyball honored, not pressured by No. 1 ranking

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The last time we saw Blugolds volleyball, it was swimming in confetti in St. Louis after winning its first national championship.
UW-Eau Claire is still the best team in the nation, according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The Blugolds are the No. 1 ranked team in the 2022 AVCA Division III Preseason Coaches Poll.
The players and coaches, however, say that hype has zero impact on this year's team.
"I think our players, we really understand, we're putting it in perspective," said Kim Wudi, UWEC volleyball head coach. "This team (2022-23) didn't earn it. I see it as a benefit. I don't see it as a target on our back or pressure."
"The only ranking that matters is the one very last ranking at the end of the year," said Sheridan Dettman, Blugolds senior defensive specialist. "I think Team 52, I don't even think we were ranked before the season started. Yes, it's an honor, but at the end of the day, we're still going to try to be the best Team 53."
UW-Eau Claire opens the season next Tuesday with a doubleheader at St. Olaf.