UWEC volleyball receives national championship rings

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Nearly five months ago, UW-Eau Claire volleyball made history by winning the program's first national championship. On Saturday, the champions returned to the McPhee Center to finally receive their Blugold bling.
The team received its 2022 NCAA DIII National Championship rings on Saturday with family, friends and alumni on hand for a celebration ceremony on campus. The event was followed by a special alumni scrimmage in the McPhee gym.
There have been 52 teams in the history of Blugold volleyball, and team 52 is still in awe of what they accomplished.
"It does feel kind of magical and fairytale-like even now," said Kendra Baierl, UWEC middle hitter. "We've had months to process and it still doesn't feel real."
"I think just being back in the place where we started this season and being able to celebrate with the people that have supported us this entire season is very special," said Arianna Barrett, UWEC outside hitter.
Several players, including Barrett are returning to try again next season as part of 'Team 53'. Head coach Kim Wudi says the program is also receiving increased interest from prospective players following the championship victory.