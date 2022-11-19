 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UWEC women 17th, Stout men 23rd at XC nationals

  • Updated
  • 0
ncaa
By Clint Berge

LANSING, MI (WQOW)- UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire runners finished their seasons strong at the 2022 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships in Lansing, MI on Saturday.

In the women's 6k, UW-Eau Claire finished 17th out of 32 teams with 459 points. The Blugolds were led by Naomi Long and Carolyn Shult, who finished 83rd and 85th respectively near the 23:15 mark. Katie Faris also cracked the top 100, finishing 99th. 

Johns Hopkins won the national team championship while Loras' Kassie Parker won the individual title in 21:06.5.

UW-Stout's team competed in the men's 8k, finishing 23rd out of 32. Spencer Schultz capped his cross country career with a 37th place finish in 25:35. His teammate Matthew Ryan finished 86th. 

The lone individual qualifier for UW-Eau Claire, Mason Shea, finished 108th in 26.08.8. 

MIT ran away with the team title while Alex Phillip of John Carrol earned the men's individual title.

Full results here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you