UWEC women 17th, Stout men 23rd at XC nationals

LANSING, MI (WQOW)- UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire runners finished their seasons strong at the 2022 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships in Lansing, MI on Saturday.
In the women's 6k, UW-Eau Claire finished 17th out of 32 teams with 459 points. The Blugolds were led by Naomi Long and Carolyn Shult, who finished 83rd and 85th respectively near the 23:15 mark. Katie Faris also cracked the top 100, finishing 99th.
Johns Hopkins won the national team championship while Loras' Kassie Parker won the individual title in 21:06.5.
UW-Stout's team competed in the men's 8k, finishing 23rd out of 32. Spencer Schultz capped his cross country career with a 37th place finish in 25:35. His teammate Matthew Ryan finished 86th.
The lone individual qualifier for UW-Eau Claire, Mason Shea, finished 108th in 26.08.8.
MIT ran away with the team title while Alex Phillip of John Carrol earned the men's individual title.