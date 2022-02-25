UWEC women's basketball wins WIAC tournament title

WHITEWATER (WQOW) - For the first time since 2012, the Blugolds women's basketball team is going to the NCAA Tournament.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire defeated the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater 77-63 Friday to claim the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament title for the first time since 2003. It's the fourth tournament championship in program history.
The Blugolds outscored the Warhawks 20-8 in the fourth quarter. Jessie Ruden scored a career-high 31 points, 19 of which came in the third quarter.
Blugolds hockey teams earn postseason wins
The UWEC men's and women's hockey teams earned WIAC playoff wins on Friday.
Ty Readman scored twice, including the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Blugolds over the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, 3-2.
Hannah Zavoral scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to lead the Blugolds women's hockey team past the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 3-2.
Gymnastics finishes third at UW-L Triangular
The UWEC gymnastics team finished the regular season with a third place finish at the UWL Triangular Friday.
The Blugolds set team highs on bars and beam, but finished third behind the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Winona State University.
Team scores:
1. UW-La Crosse, 190.025
2. Winona State University, 185.050
3. UW-Eau Claire, 184.950
The Blugolds will compete in the WIAC Championship and NCGA West Regionals on March 5 in Whitewater.