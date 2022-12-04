UWEC women's club wins national rugby title

HOUSTON, TX (WQOW)- Another team of Blugolds can now call themselves national champions.
UW-Eau Claire's women's rugby team won its first National Collegiate Rugby Division II National Championship in Houston, TX on Sunday. The Blugolds blanked Marquette 78-0 to win the first ever DII national title. National Collegiate Rugby began sanctioning DII competition this year.
The Blugolds also defeated Roger Williams 44-0 in the semifinals, meaning they did not allow a single point in the final four. Cerys Ridd was named MVP of the tournament.