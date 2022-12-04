 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UWEC women's club wins national rugby title

  • 0
UWEC women's club wins national rugby title

UWEC's women's rugby club poses with the national championship trophy after winning the program's first national title on December 4, 2022 in Houston.

 Derek Wagner

HOUSTON, TX (WQOW)- Another team of Blugolds can now call themselves national champions.

UW-Eau Claire's women's rugby team won its first National Collegiate Rugby Division II National Championship in Houston, TX on Sunday. The Blugolds blanked Marquette 78-0 to win the first ever DII national title. National Collegiate Rugby began sanctioning DII competition this year.

The Blugolds also defeated Roger Williams 44-0 in the semifinals, meaning they did not allow a single point in the final four. Cerys Ridd was named MVP of the tournament.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you