UWEC's 2022 football schedule revealed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's 2022 football schedule has been released, with only one change in opponents from last season and not a single evening home game at Carson Park this year.
Below is the full 2022 schedule for UWEC football:
9/3 vs. Loras (Iowa) 1:00 p.m.
9/10 at Central (Iowa) 1:00 p.m. - new opponent from last season
9/24 vs. Albion 1:00 p.m.
10/01 at UW-Stout 6:00 p.m.
10/08 vs. UW-Whitewater 1:00 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/15 vs. UW-La Crosse 11:30 a.m. (aired on WQOW)
10/22 vs. UW-River Falls 1:00 p.m.
10/29 vs. UW-Stevens Point 1:00 p.m.
11/5 at UW-Platteville 1:00 p.m.
11/12 vs. UW-Oshkosh 1:00 p.m.