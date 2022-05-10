 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UWEC's 2022 football schedule revealed

  • Updated
  • 0
Blugold Football Spring Practice 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's 2022 football schedule has been released, with only one change in opponents from last season and not a single evening home game at Carson Park this year.

Below is the full 2022 schedule for UWEC football:

9/3 vs. Loras (Iowa) 1:00 p.m.

9/10 at Central (Iowa) 1:00 p.m. - new opponent from last season

9/24 vs. Albion 1:00 p.m.

10/01 at UW-Stout 6:00 p.m.

10/08 vs. UW-Whitewater 1:00 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/15 vs. UW-La Crosse 11:30 a.m. (aired on WQOW)

10/22 vs. UW-River Falls 1:00 p.m.

10/29 vs. UW-Stevens Point 1:00 p.m.

11/5 at UW-Platteville 1:00 p.m.

11/12 vs. UW-Oshkosh 1:00 p.m.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags