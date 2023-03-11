UWEC's Fobbe wins national shot put title

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WQOW)- The Blugold men will not defend their indoor national title, but a Blugold woman is bringing home an individual title of her own.
Senior Catie Fobbe won the 2023 national women's shot put championship at the 2023 NCAA DIII Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday. Her throw of 15.04m is a personal record and a Division 3 season best throw.
Catie Fobbe is now a national champion! #strongwoman pic.twitter.com/XVXxrthkYJ— Blugold Track & Field (@uwectrack) March 11, 2023
Fobbe's teammate in the men's program, Max Foland, won the men's heptathlon 1000m run with a time of 2:47.01. UW-Stout's Mason Barth won the men's heptathlon pole vault competition with a vault of 4.80 meters.
UW-Eau Claire's men's team took 24th overall with nine points and UW-Stout finished tied for 25th with eight points. The Blugolds won the 2022 indoor national title.
UWEC's women's team took 23rd place.