UWEC's Fobbe wins national shot put title

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WQOW)- The Blugold men will not defend their indoor national title, but a Blugold woman is bringing home an individual title of her own.

Senior Catie Fobbe won the 2023 national women's shot put championship at the 2023 NCAA DIII Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday. Her throw of 15.04m is a personal record and a Division 3 season best throw.

Fobbe's teammate in the men's program, Max Foland, won the men's heptathlon 1000m run with a time of 2:47.01. UW-Stout's Mason Barth won the men's heptathlon pole vault competition with a vault of 4.80 meters.

UW-Eau Claire's men's team took 24th overall with nine points and UW-Stout finished tied for 25th with eight points. The Blugolds won the 2022 indoor national title.

UWEC's women's team took 23rd place.

Full results here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

