UWEC's Kabe earns All-America diving status

GREENSBORO, NC (WQOW)- Three Blugolds competed at the NCAA DIII Swimming and Diving Championships in North Carolina this weekend and finished the season strong.
Junior Quincy Kabe took 15th on the one-meter diving board to earn second team All-America status. He finished 21st on the three-meter board.
Senior Sarah Dahlk took 29th in the one-meter diving competition and 27th on the three-meter board.
Junior swimmer Ella Weaver took 24th in the 100-meter breaststroke and 34th in the 200-meter breaststroke.