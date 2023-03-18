 Skip to main content
UWEC's Kabe earns All-America diving status

By Nick Tabbert

GREENSBORO, NC (WQOW)- Three Blugolds competed at the NCAA DIII Swimming and Diving Championships in North Carolina this weekend and finished the season strong.

Junior Quincy Kabe took 15th on the one-meter diving board to earn second team All-America status. He finished 21st on the three-meter board.

Senior Sarah Dahlk took 29th in the one-meter diving competition and 27th on the three-meter board.

Junior swimmer Ella Weaver took 24th in the 100-meter breaststroke and 34th in the 200-meter breaststroke.

Full results here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

