UWEC's Meade earns medalist honors at WIAC golf championships

Lexi Meade

REEDSBURG (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's Lexi Meade earned medalist honors at the WIAC Women's Golf Championship in Reedsburg on Sunday.

Meade finished first individually with a +17 233 at Reedsburg Country Club over the weekend, shooting her best round of 76 on Sunday. She becomes the 13th Blugold to claim the top spot at the conference meet. UW-Eau Claire finished fourth as a team with 1,023 strokes.

UW-Stout placed third with 1,002, led by defending conference medalist Abbey Filipiak in third place with a +20 236.

UW-Whitewater won its sixth straight conference title after defeating UW-La Crosse in a team playoff.

