UWEC's Ruden named finalist for Jostens Trophy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire basketball standout Jessie Ruden was named a finalist for the 2023 Jostens Trophy, the Rotary Club of Salem announced on Saturday.
The award honors the most outstanding women's and men's basketball players in Division III each year. Ruden is one of ten finalists for the award that has three main criteria: basketball ability, academic prowess and service to the community.
Ruden was the WIAC's leading scorer last season with 17.3 points per game.
The award winner will be announced on March 23.