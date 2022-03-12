 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UWEC's Schmidt 3rd at 165 lb. wrestling national championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Chase Schmidt UWEC Wrestling

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WQOW) - One of UW-Eau Claire's own is among the top three wrestlers in the country in his division three weight class.

Chase Schmidt took 3rd place at 165 pounds at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships on Saturday. Schmidt was pinned on day one by Will Esmoli of Coe College, sending Schmidt to the consolation bracket. From there, he won every match, including three on day two, and avenged his loss to Esmoli by defeating him by decision for third place. Schmidt also earned All-American status with his performance.

The Blugolds took 26th out of 70 teams with 17 team points, the highest team total the program has earned since 2006.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags