 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UWEC's Steen 5th in shot put at USATF Outdoor Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
Blugolds Logo
Roger Steen

EUGENE, OR (WQOW)- Two-time Division III National Champion thrower Roger Steen put up a personal best effort at a US Championship on Friday.

Steen, UW-Eau Claire's assistant throws coach and former star athlete, finished 5th place in men's shot put at the USA Track & Field Outdoor National Championships. He threw a personal best 69 ft. 4 1/4 in. on his second throw of the competition to lift him to his highest career finish at a U.S. Championship meet.

Nike athlete Ryan Crouser won the championship with a throw of 75 ft. 10 1/4 inches. 

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags