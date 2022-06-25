UWEC's Steen 5th in shot put at USATF Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, OR (WQOW)- Two-time Division III National Champion thrower Roger Steen put up a personal best effort at a US Championship on Friday.
Steen, UW-Eau Claire's assistant throws coach and former star athlete, finished 5th place in men's shot put at the USA Track & Field Outdoor National Championships. He threw a personal best 69 ft. 4 1/4 in. on his second throw of the competition to lift him to his highest career finish at a U.S. Championship meet.
Nike athlete Ryan Crouser won the championship with a throw of 75 ft. 10 1/4 inches.