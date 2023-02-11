UWEC's Stricker, Melton earn individual WIAC wrestling titles

STEVENS POINT (WQOW)- Two Blugolds took home individual conference titles in their respective weight classes on Saturday.
Jared Stricker won the conference title at 174 pounds after his opponent withdrew with a medical forfeit. Chase Melton defeated UW-La Crosse's Michael Douglas by a 3-2 decision to win the 285 pound individual title.
UW-Eau Claire tied for second place in the team standings with 125 points alongside UW-Whitewater. UW-La Crosse won the team conference championship for the seventh consecutive season.
Next up for the Blugolds is the NCAA Upper Midwest Regional on Feb. 24 at Concordia Wisconsin.