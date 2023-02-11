 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UWEC's Stricker, Melton earn individual WIAC wrestling titles

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAC wrestling

STEVENS POINT (WQOW)- Two Blugolds took home individual conference titles in their respective weight classes on Saturday.

Jared Stricker won the conference title at 174 pounds after his opponent withdrew with a medical forfeit. Chase Melton defeated UW-La Crosse's Michael Douglas by a 3-2 decision to win the 285 pound individual title.

UW-Eau Claire tied for second place in the team standings with 125 points alongside UW-Whitewater. UW-La Crosse won the team conference championship for the seventh consecutive season.

Next up for the Blugolds is the NCAA Upper Midwest Regional on Feb. 24 at Concordia Wisconsin.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you