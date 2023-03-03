LA CROSSE (WQOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse women's gymnastics team earned a home dual meet win over the University of Wisconsin-Stout Friday, 190.375-188.575.
UWL tops UW-Stout in WIAC gymnastics dual
- Nick Tabbert
-
- Updated
- 0
Nick Tabbert
Sports Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today