UWL tops UW-Stout in WIAC gymnastics dual

The Blue Devils finished the regular season Friday at Mitchell Hall.

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse women's gymnastics team earned a home dual meet win over the University of Wisconsin-Stout Friday, 190.375-188.575.

