 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Valley Sports Academy announces expansion plans

  • Updated
  • 0
Valley Sports Academy

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - An ice arena that can seat between 3,500 and 4,500 fans will highlight Phase 2 of Valley Sports Academy's expansion project that will begin this spring.

SIGH Sports, the parent company of VSA, announced the plans Friday.

Learn more about the plan here

The expansion will feature an arena directly behind the current 116,000 square foot building. It will include a full sheet of ice, seats for 3,500 fans during sporting events and 4,500 during other events, suites for enhanced and VIP experience seating, and a dedicated sports medicine facility among other amenities.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

Valley Sports Academy opened its Lake Hallie location in June.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you