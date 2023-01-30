Valley Sports Academy announces expansion plans

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - An ice arena that can seat between 3,500 and 4,500 fans will highlight Phase 2 of Valley Sports Academy's expansion project that will begin this spring.
SIGH Sports, the parent company of VSA, announced the plans Friday.
Learn more about the plan here
The expansion will feature an arena directly behind the current 116,000 square foot building. It will include a full sheet of ice, seats for 3,500 fans during sporting events and 4,500 during other events, suites for enhanced and VIP experience seating, and a dedicated sports medicine facility among other amenities.
The project is scheduled to be completed by 2024.
Valley Sports Academy opened its Lake Hallie location in June.