Vikings name Kevin O'Connell next head coach

EAGAN, Minnesota (WQOW) - Fresh off a Super Bowl LVI victory, Kevin O'Connell has been named the 10th head coach in Minnesota Vikings history, the team announced Wednesday.
O'Connell joins the Vikings after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams the past two seasons. He will be introduced at a press conference in Eagan on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
"I greatly appreciate the Wilf family, Kwesi and the entire Minnesota Vikings organization for providing the opportunity to be their next head coach," O'Connell said in a release. "This is a franchise with a deep history and a tremendous fan base. Having been on the visitors' sideline at U.S. Bank Stadium and experiencing that environment as an opposing coach, I am excited to now have the support of these passionate Vikings fans. I am committed to working tirelessly to bring them a Super Bowl championship."
O'Connell helped Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have career years in 2021. Stafford set the single-season team record for passing yards (4,886) and tied Kurt Warner from his 1999 MVP season for most passing touchdowns in a season with 41.
Kupp was named The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).
"We are ecstatic to add Kevin as our head coach," Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf said. "He is a strong leader, an innovative coach and an excellent communicator. Kevin played the game at all levels, which gives him a unique connection to players, and he is highly respected throughout the league. Vikings fans should be excited for the future of this team under Kevin's direction."