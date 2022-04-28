Vikings trade back, select Georgia S Cine 32nd overall

LAS VEGAS, NV (WQOW)- The Minnesota Vikings traded back 20 picks to select Georgia S Lewis Cine 32nd overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday.
Minnesota held the 12th overall pick before sending it, as well as pick 46 to the Detroit Lions for picks 32, 34 and 66. With the final pick in round one, The Vikings selected Cine, who was named defensive MVP for the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs this past season.
The NFL Draft continues on Friday with rounds two and three on WQOW.