Vollrath signs with Winona State University volleyball

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - It's always been volleyball for Gianna Vollrath.
The Fall Creek senior has excelled as a multi-sport athlete in high school, but made her commitment to play college volleyball at Winona State University official on Wednesday in front of friends and family.
"I'm really proud of myself," she said after signing her letter of intent.
Vollrath started her recruitment process later than most, but chose WSU over other NCAA Division 2 programs, in part because it is closer to home.
Vollrath said she bonded with the Warriors players on and off the court during a visit to campus.
Vollrath helped Fall Creek reach the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament in 2019 and 2020.
She passed her sister Tatum's school record for kills at the start of her senior season.