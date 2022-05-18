 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vollrath signs with Winona State University volleyball

  • Updated
  • 0
051822 Gianna Vollrath signs letter of intent

With her parents watching, Fall Creek senior Gianna Vollrath signs her letter of intent to play college volleyball for Winona State University on May 18, 2022.

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - It's always been volleyball for Gianna Vollrath.

The Fall Creek senior has excelled as a multi-sport athlete in high school, but made her commitment to play college volleyball at Winona State University official on Wednesday in front of friends and family.

"I'm really proud of myself," she said after signing her letter of intent.

Vollrath started her recruitment process later than most, but chose WSU over other NCAA Division 2 programs, in part because it is closer to home.

Vollrath said she bonded with the Warriors players on and off the court during a visit to campus.

Vollrath helped Fall Creek reach the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament in 2019 and 2020.

She passed her sister Tatum's school record for kills at the start of her senior season.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags