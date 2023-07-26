VSA actively pursuing USHL expansion team

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Valley Sports Academy is actively pursuing an expansion team to compete in the United States Hockey League.
VSA Director of Community Relations Phil Swiler said Wednesday the facility hopes to have a team in place by 2024, but will likely have to wait until 2025.
Ground has already been broken on VSA's Phase 2 project, which will feature an ice arena with a nearly 4,000-seat capacity. A formal ceremony to celebrate the progress is scheduled for late August.
Swiler also said VSA has started Phase 3 work by laying grass seed for a series of turf fields. Learn more about VSA's multi-phase plan here
The USHL, a Tier 1 junior hockey league, currently has 16 teams. The closest franchises are in Madison and Green Bay.