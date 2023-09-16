Waechter runs in two TD's, Blue Devils bounce back to beat Gusties

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Quarterback Mitch Waechter rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns to lead UW-Stout to a 24-7 win over Gustavus Adolphus on Saturday.
Waechter started off the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run in the first quarter before Luke Cool kicked a 43-yard field goal to give Stout a 10-0 lead at halftime.
Arthur Cox came out with a six-yard stretch run for a touchdown on the first drive of the second half. Stout blew a coverage later in the quarter as the Gusties connected for a 47-yard touchdown pass to get on the board.
In the fourth quarter, Waechter broke free down the sideline and took an 80-yard run to the house to extend the lead to three scores.
Waechter also completed 18 passes for 219 yards in the outing. The Blue Devils run defense was stellar, holding Gustavus to 43 net rushing yards on 30 attempts. On the flip side, Gustavus threw for 352 yards. Gabe Kramer caught the lone interception for Stout on the final play of the game.
UW-Stout moves to 2-1 overall and bounces back after a tough loss to Dickinson State a week ago. They will have the week off before beginning WIAC play at UW-La Crosse on Sept. 30