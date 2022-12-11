Wahl sparks Wisconsin to 78-75 victory over Iowa in overtime

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Tyler Wahl scored seven of his 21 points in overtime and Wisconsin rallied to beat Iowa 78-75 in the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Conference opener on Sunday night.
Wahl sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Badgers (8-2, 2-0). Connor Essegian scored 14 with six rebounds. Steven Crowl pitched in with 12 points, six boards and seven assists. Chucky Hepburn contributed 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
BADGERS WIN ‼️@CEssegian puts an exclamation point on the @BadgerMBB's OT win. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uYHF4V2yYQ— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 12, 2022
Coach Gard just turned 52 years oldHe may be 62 by season’s end… 😅 pic.twitter.com/fRs2bkhbBh— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 12, 2022
Patrick McCaffery topped the Hawkeyes (7-3) with 24 points. Older brother Connor McCaffrey finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Tony Perkins added 17 points, while Filip Rebraca scored 10 with eight rebounds.
TIE GAME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ar6fpJfDFa— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 12, 2022
Patrick McCaffery buried a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 60. He opened the extra period with a three-point play and added two free throws to give Iowa a 65-62 lead. Perkins hit a jumper to put the Hawkeyes up three, but Wahl buried a 3-pointer to knot the score at 69 with 1:59 remaining.