War on 94 - round 3 should be epic

020922 UWEC UW Stout wbb

The UW-Stout women's basketball team celebrates after beating UW-Eau Claire 68-60 at Johnson Fieldhouse on February 9, 2022.

(WQOW) - Rivalry games usually find a way to be entertaining.

That should not be a problem on Wednesday when the Blue Devils and Blugolds women's basketball teams battle at Johnson Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament.

The winner advances to the finals and sits just one game away from an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The University of Wisconsin-Stout won both regular season meetings, including a come-from-behind 68-60 victory in Menomonie on February 9.

Blue Devils head coach Hannah Iverson said the slate is clean, however.

"It's not to say that we don't find value and took things from those wins, but those aren't going to get us any points in these games moving forward," she said. "What we have to do is create our own small victories for a 40 minute game."

Wednesday's game tips at 7:00 p.m.

