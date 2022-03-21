WBCA announces All-State teams, All-Star rosters

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced its All-State awards on Monday.
In girls basketball, McDonell Central's Lauryn Deetz and Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien earned All-State recognition in division 5.
McDonell's Emily Cooper, Prairie Farm's Marnie Kahl, Lake Holcombe's Brooke Lechleitner and Clear Lake's Maddie Rosen each earned honorable mention honors in division 5.
In division 4, Durand's Madisyn Kilboten, Osseo-Fairchild's Brooke McCune, Neillsville's Emma Moseley and Paris Opelt, and Ladysmith's Raemalee Smith each earned honorable mention.
In division 3, St. Croix Falls' Brianna McCurdy earned honorable mention honors.
In division 2, Menomonie's duo of Helen Chen and Emma Mommsen, and Rice Lake's Eliana Sheplee all earned honorable mention honors.
A full list of recipients can be found here
In boys basketball, Tyson Blanchard earned All-State recognition in division 5 while his teammate, Riley Peterson, earned honorable mention honors. Flambeau's Harley Opachan also earned honorable mention.
In division 1, Eau Claire Memorial's Will Boser and Mekhi Shaw each earned honorable mention honors.
In division 2, Menomonie's Noah Feddersen and Rice Lake's Tyler Orr earned honorable mention honors.
In division 3, Stanley-Boyd's Carson Hause earned honorable mention honors.
In division 4, Fall Creek's Bo Vollrath, Spring Valley's Connor Ducklow, Neillsville's Andrew Brown, Whitehall's Devon McCune and Elmwood/Plum City's Luke Webb all earned honorable mention honors.
A full list of recipients can be found here
WBCA announces All-Star games rosters
The rosters for the girls and boys WBCA All-Star games are beginning to take shape.
Menomine's Helen Chen will play in the girls division 2 game, while Bloomer's Abby Iverson and Stanley-Boyd's Lily Hoel will play in the division 3 game.
Durand's Madisyn Kilboten, Regis' Makenna Rohrscheib and Elmwood's Maggie Glaus will play in the division 4 game.
All girls games will be on June 29 at Justagame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Ellsworth's Jordan Petersen will play in the division 3 game, while Elmwood's Lucas Webb and Spring Valley's Tyler Bowman will participate in the division 4 game. Flambeau's Harley Opachan will play in the division 5 game.
All boys games will be on June 30 at Justagame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.