Weather alters Tuesday's WIAA postseason schedule

(WQOW) - An approaching winter storm has altered the schedule for Tuesday's local Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association postseason action.
Chippewa Falls High School's boys hockey game vs Superior High School, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, will now be played at the same time on Wednesday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Cardinals' girls basketball game, initially set to be played at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Appleton East High School, will now be played at the same time on Wednesday.