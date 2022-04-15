 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather forces more changes to UWEC, Stout baseball schedules

  • Updated
  • 0
uwec uw stout logos

(WQOW)- Winter-like weather in the Chippewa Valley is pushing back more WIAC baseball games in the area.

Friday's doubleheader at Carson Park between UW-Eau Claire and UW-Platteville has been postponed, with a new date to be determined. Saturday's doubleheader is still on, but has been moved from Carson Park to UW-Platteville, with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m. The games will be shortened to two seven inning matchups.

UW-Stout's doubleheader with UW-Stevens Point for Friday has also been postponed, with a new date also to be determined. Saturday's doubleheader will continue, but has been moved from Nelson Field to First National Bank of River Falls Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags