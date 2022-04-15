Weather forces more changes to UWEC, Stout baseball schedules

(WQOW)- Winter-like weather in the Chippewa Valley is pushing back more WIAC baseball games in the area.
Friday's doubleheader at Carson Park between UW-Eau Claire and UW-Platteville has been postponed, with a new date to be determined. Saturday's doubleheader is still on, but has been moved from Carson Park to UW-Platteville, with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m. The games will be shortened to two seven inning matchups.
UW-Stout's doubleheader with UW-Stevens Point for Friday has also been postponed, with a new date also to be determined. Saturday's doubleheader will continue, but has been moved from Nelson Field to First National Bank of River Falls Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.