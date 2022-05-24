 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Webb pitches gem for Eleva-Strum, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
052422 Eleva-Strum Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran baseball

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tyler Webb didn't allow a run in 6.1 innings of work as the Eleva-Strum Cardinals baseball team defeated the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Lancers 5-0 in a key Dairyland Conference matchup on Tuesday.

The Lancers were hoping to clinch a share of the conference title with a win at Carson Park, but now must win one of two games against Alma/Pepin on Friday to be crowned champion. Those contests will be two 5-inning games.

Eleva-Strum scored all five of its runs in the sixth inning.

Other prep scores from Tuesday:

High school baseball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 6, Rice Lake 3 - Huskies honor coach Bob Johnson for reaching 300 wins

Eau Claire Memorial 7, New Richmond 2

Girls high school soccer

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 0 

Nonconference

Altoona 3, Spooner 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags