Webb pitches gem for Eleva-Strum, other Tuesday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tyler Webb didn't allow a run in 6.1 innings of work as the Eleva-Strum Cardinals baseball team defeated the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Lancers 5-0 in a key Dairyland Conference matchup on Tuesday.
The Lancers were hoping to clinch a share of the conference title with a win at Carson Park, but now must win one of two games against Alma/Pepin on Friday to be crowned champion. Those contests will be two 5-inning games.
Eleva-Strum scored all five of its runs in the sixth inning.
Other prep scores from Tuesday:
High school baseball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 6, Rice Lake 3 - Huskies honor coach Bob Johnson for reaching 300 wins
Eau Claire Memorial 7, New Richmond 2
Girls high school soccer
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 0
Nonconference
Altoona 3, Spooner 1