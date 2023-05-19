Well-rounded track team carries Eleva-Strum girls to first conference title

ELEVA (WQOW)- Historic things are happening at Eleva-Strum High School. The baseball team won the Dairyland Conference title for the first time since 1977, and the girls track and field team are conference champions for the first time ever.
The Cardinals won the Dairyland Conference girls meet at Melrose-Mindoro by just two points last week. It marks the first conference championship for the program in the 63 years that girls track and field records have been recorded in the Dairyland.
Head coach Nadine Rovang is in her 20th season leading the team and has never had a team as large or competitive as this year's group. Typically there are around ten girls on the team, and in the past there have been as few as one athlete, but 20 girls came out for track and field this season.
A scoring issue held up the announcement of final results following the conference meet, forcing the Cardinals to anxiously sit tight. When their win was announced, both Rovang and her athletes were overwhelmed with emotion.
"I was on my knees really, tears of joy," Rovang said.
"Seeing the emotion on her [Rovang's] face, it was very overwhelming," Cardinals junior sprinter Annika Skoug said. "That really sealed it, like we really did that."
The Cardinals only won two events in total at the conference meet, but each of the 15 athletes competing scored points, many in the top five in their respective events. The strength in numbers is inspired by all of the Cardinals, young and old, pushing each other at practice.
"Being able to see different strengths in each person brings out the strength in yourself," Cardinals senior Jaden Bautch said.
"The depth as far as that goes, they don't all have to be on top of the podium, but they all contributed," Rovang said.
The Cardinals are carrying momentum and confidence into the postseason meets, starting with WIAA Division 3 regionals at Colfax on Monday.