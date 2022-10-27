Where did they come from? Surprising Regis' girls set for state meet

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Regis' girls cross country team is heading to state this weekend for the first time since 2012, and it has many asking "Where in the world did Regis come from?"
"At the conference meet, a parent overheard someone ask "Where did Regis come from? We didn't know they even had a team," said Tracy Yengo, Regis' first-year cross country coach.
That's because Regis did not record a team score for most of the season. Regis entered six runners into the Eau Claire City Wells meet in August, but one of them suffered a significant injury following the race. Therefore, with only five eligible runners, Regis was unable to post team scores with one less athlete than the required six to compete.
Despite injuries and adversity, Regis fielded a healthy lineup at the Cloverbelt Conference meet and won, before taking home a sectional title last weekend. The conference meet was the first time since August that the Ramblers recorded a team score.
"It was a nice surprise," Yengo said. "We were healthy and it all came together, it was phenomenal."
Stellar postseason performances have earned the Ramblers a shot at a state title, something they did not see coming just a few weeks ago.
"I feel like we've definitely gotten better as a team, but I didn't expect it," said Sylvia Spangler, Regis freshman.
"They're full of grit and guts," Yengo said. "They show that out on the courses that we've run. We could have 3-4-5-6 strong runners, every single one of them puts it out there the whole time, and for such a young group of runners, it's really exciting."
Five of Regis' seven runners on the team this season are new to high school cross country. Many of them will have their first experience at the state meet on Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids in the Division 3 race.