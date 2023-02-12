WIAA 2023 Girls Basketball Tournament brackets revealed

(WQOW)- The brackets for the WIAA 2023 Girls Basketball Tournament have been revealed. Listed below are matchups and seedings for area teams:
Division 1
#12 Appleton North at #5 Eau Claire Memorial - Feb. 24
#13 Eau Claire North at #4 Hudson - Feb. 24
#18 Chippewa Falls at #15 Appleton West - Feb. 21
Division 2
#9 La Crosse Logan at #8 Hayward - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Menomonie Feb. 24
#5 River Falls at #4 La Crosse Central - Feb. 24
#6 Rice Lake at #3 Onalaska - Feb. 24
#10 Sparta at #7 Tomah - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #2 New Richmond on Feb. 24
Division 3
#9 Barron at #8 Osceola - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Somerset on Feb. 24
#12 Spooner at #5 Northwestern - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #4 Amery on Feb. 24
#11 St. Croix Central at #6 Baldwin-Woodville - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #3 St. Croix Falls on Feb. 24
#10 Bloomer at #7 Ellsworth - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #2 Prescott on Feb. 24
#9 Viroqua at #8 Stanley-Boyd - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Elk Mound on Feb. 24
#11 Black River Falls at #6 Adams-Friendship - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #3 Altoona on Feb. 24
Division 4
#9 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at #8 Boyceville - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Phillips Feb. 24
#12 Chequamegon at #5 Ladysmith Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #4 Grantsburg on Feb. 24
#11 Cumberland at #6 Unity - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #3 Colfax on Feb. 24
#10 Webster at #7 Cameron - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #2 Cadott on Feb. 24
#9 Whitehall at #8 Mondovi - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Neillsville on Feb. 24
#12 Spencer at #5 Abbotsford - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #4 Osseo-Fairchild on Feb. 24
#11 Colby at #6 Regis - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #3 Durand-Arkansaw on Feb. 24
#10 Spring Valley at #7 Augusta - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #2 Fall Creek on Feb. 24
Division 5
#9 Shell Lake at #8 Mercer - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 South Shore on Feb. 24
#13 Frederic at #4 Solon Springs - Feb. 21
#14 Luck at #3 Siren - Feb. 21
#9 Lake Holcombe at #8 Gilman - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Prairie Farm on Feb. 24
#12 Plum City/Elmwood at #5 Clear Lake - Feb. 21
#13 Flambeau at #4 New Auburn - Feb. 21
#14 Thorp at #3 Turtle Lake - Feb. 21
#11 Cornell at #6 Clayton - Feb. 21
#10 Owen-Withee at #7 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran - Feb. 21
#15 Glenwood City at #2 McDonell Central - Feb. 21
#9 Loyal at #8 Wonewoc-Center - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Blair-Taylor on Feb. 24
#12 Independence at #5 Cochrane-Fountain City - Feb. 21
#13 Eleva-Strum at #4 Royall - Feb. 21
#14 New Lisbon at #3 Alma Center Lincoln - Feb. 21
#10 Alma/Pepin at #7 Pittsville - Feb. 21
All game times are scheduled for 7:00 p.m.