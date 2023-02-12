 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WIAA 2023 Girls Basketball Tournament brackets revealed

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA logo
Nickalas Tabbert

(WQOW)- The brackets for the WIAA 2023 Girls Basketball Tournament have been revealed. Listed below are matchups and seedings for area teams:

Division 1

#12 Appleton North at #5 Eau Claire Memorial - Feb. 24

#13 Eau Claire North at #4 Hudson - Feb. 24

#18 Chippewa Falls at #15 Appleton West - Feb. 21

Division 2

#9 La Crosse Logan at #8 Hayward - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Menomonie Feb. 24

#5 River Falls at #4 La Crosse Central - Feb. 24

#6 Rice Lake at #3 Onalaska - Feb. 24

#10 Sparta at #7 Tomah - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #2 New Richmond on Feb. 24

Division 3

#9 Barron at #8 Osceola - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Somerset on Feb. 24

#12 Spooner at #5 Northwestern - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #4 Amery on Feb. 24

#11 St. Croix Central at #6 Baldwin-Woodville - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #3 St. Croix Falls on Feb. 24

#10 Bloomer at #7 Ellsworth - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #2 Prescott on Feb. 24

#9 Viroqua at #8 Stanley-Boyd - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Elk Mound on Feb. 24

#11 Black River Falls at #6 Adams-Friendship - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #3 Altoona on Feb. 24

Division 4

#9 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at #8 Boyceville - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Phillips Feb. 24

#12 Chequamegon at #5 Ladysmith Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #4 Grantsburg on Feb. 24

#11 Cumberland at #6 Unity - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #3 Colfax on Feb. 24

#10 Webster at #7 Cameron - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #2 Cadott on Feb. 24

#9 Whitehall at #8 Mondovi - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Neillsville on Feb. 24

#12 Spencer at #5 Abbotsford - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #4 Osseo-Fairchild on Feb. 24

#11 Colby at #6 Regis - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #3 Durand-Arkansaw on Feb. 24

#10 Spring Valley at #7 Augusta - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #2 Fall Creek on Feb. 24

Division 5

#9 Shell Lake at #8 Mercer - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 South Shore on Feb. 24

#13 Frederic at #4 Solon Springs - Feb. 21

#14 Luck at #3 Siren - Feb. 21

#9 Lake Holcombe at #8 Gilman - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Prairie Farm on Feb. 24

#12 Plum City/Elmwood at #5 Clear Lake - Feb. 21

#13 Flambeau at #4 New Auburn - Feb. 21

#14 Thorp at #3 Turtle Lake - Feb. 21

#11 Cornell at #6 Clayton - Feb. 21

#10 Owen-Withee at #7 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran - Feb. 21

#15 Glenwood City at #2 McDonell Central - Feb. 21

#9 Loyal at #8 Wonewoc-Center - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Blair-Taylor on Feb. 24

#12 Independence at #5 Cochrane-Fountain City - Feb. 21

#13 Eleva-Strum at #4 Royall - Feb. 21

#14 New Lisbon at #3 Alma Center Lincoln - Feb. 21

#10 Alma/Pepin at #7 Pittsville - Feb. 21

All game times are scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Full brackets can be viewed here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you