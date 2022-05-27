WIAA announces special qualifiers, match times for state tennis meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WQOW) - Three Eau Claire tennis players have earned a trip to state through the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association special qualifier provision.
Eau Claire Memorial's Seth Roosevelt will play in the Division 1 singles tournament, while Eau Claire Regis' doubles team of Hank Axelrod and Jude Multhauf will play in the Division 2 tournament on Thursday at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.
