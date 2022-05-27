 Skip to main content
WIAA announces special qualifiers, match times for state tennis meet

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA logo

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WQOW) - Three Eau Claire tennis players have earned a trip to state through the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association special qualifier provision.

Eau Claire Memorial's Seth Roosevelt will play in the Division 1 singles tournament, while Eau Claire Regis' doubles team of Hank Axelrod and Jude Multhauf will play in the Division 2 tournament on Thursday at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.

View the full Division 1 singles bracket here

View the full Division 1 doubles bracket here

View the full Division 2 singles bracket here

View the full Division 2 doubles bracket here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

