WIAA girls basketball playoff brackets released

(WQOW)- The brackets for the WIAA girls basketball postseason have officially been released.
Matchups featuring local teams can be found below:
Division 1
#16 Chippewa Falls at #16 Appleton West - Feb. 22
#9 Wisconsin Rapids at #8 Hudson - Feb. 25
#11 Eau Claire North at #6 Eau Claire Memorial - Feb. 25
Division 2
#9 River Falls at #8 Tomah - Feb. 22 - Winner plays #1 Rice Lake on Feb. 25
#10 Holmen at #7 New Richmond - Feb. 22 - Winner plays #2 Menomonie Feb. 25
Division 3
#9 Bloomer at #8 Osceola Feb. 22 - Winner plays #1 St. Croix Falls Feb. 25
#12 Spooner at #5 Ellsworth - Feb. 22
#11 Saint Croix Central at #6 Somerset - Feb. 22
#10 Amery at #7 Barron Feb. 22 - Winner plays #2 Baldwin-Woodville Feb. 25
#11 Black River Falls at #6 G-E-T Feb. 22 - Winner plays #3 Altoona Feb. 25
#10 Viroqua at #7 Stanley-Boyd Feb. 22 - Winner plays #2 Elk Mound Feb. 25
Division 4
#9 Webster at #8 Glenwood City Feb. 22
#12 Boyceville at #5 Cameron Feb. 22
#11 Chequamegon at #6 Grantsburg Feb. 22 - Winner plays #3 Cumberland Feb. 25
#10 Chetek-Weyerhauser at #7 Shell Lake Feb. 22 - Winner plays #2 Ladysmith Feb. 25
#9 Whitehall at #8 Regis Feb. 22 - Winner plays #1 Osseo-Fairchild Feb. 25
#12 Spring Valley at #5 Fall Creek Feb. 22 - Winner plays at #4 Durand Feb. 25
#11 Augusta at #6 Cadott Feb. 22 - Winner plays #3 Colfax Feb. 25
#10 Mondovi at #7 Elmwood/Plum City Feb. 22 - Winner plays #2 Neillsville Feb. 25
Division 5
#13 Frederic at #4 Siren Feb. 22
#16 Prentice at #16 McDonell Catholic Feb. 22
#9 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at #8 Clayton Feb. 22
#12 Cornell at #5 Clear Lake Feb. 22
#13 Owen-Withee at #4 Lake Holcombe Feb. 22
#14 Thorp at #3 Flambeau Feb. 22
#11 Rib Lake at #6 Gilman Feb. 22
#10 New Auburn at #7 Turtle Lake Feb. 22
#15 Bruce at #2 Prairie Farm Feb. 22
#5 Royall at #12 Alma/Pepin Feb. 22
#4 Hillsboro at #13 Gilmanton Feb. 22
#14 Greenwood at #3 Alma Center Lincoln Feb. 22
#11 Independence at #6 Eleva-Strum Feb. 22
#15 Brookwood at #2 Blair-Taylor Feb. 22