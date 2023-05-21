WIAA girls soccer, D1 baseball tournament brackets revealed

(WQOW)- Brackets for the 2023 WIAA Division 1 Baseball Tournament and the Girls Soccer Tournament have been revealed.
Highlighting the D1 baseball bracket is a crosstown showdown in round one between (10) Eau Claire North and (7) Eau Claire Memorial. That game will be played on Tuesday, May 30 at Carson Park. The winner will play (2) Hudson in the second round.
Below are the rest of the local D1 baseball seedings and matchups:
(1) Stevens Point hosts winner of (9) Marshfield and (8) Wausau West
(12) Wausau East at (5) River Falls
(14) New Richmond at (3) Chippewa Falls
(11) Menomonie at (6) DC Everest
First round matchups will begin on Tuesday, May 30 in Division 1. Brackets for Divisions 2-4 were revealed last week.
GIRLS SOCCER
WIAA Girls Soccer Tournament brackets were revealed on Sunday night. High seeds from our viewing area include (1) Barron/Cumberland in Division 3, (1) Baldwin-Woodville in Division 4 and (2) Eau Claire Memorial in Division 1.
Below are local seedings and matchups for the girls soccer tournament:
Division 1
(8) Stevens Point at (1) Hudson
(5) Wausau West at (4) Eau Claire North
(6) Chippewa Falls at (3) DC Everest
(7) Superior at (2) Eau Claire Memorial
Division 2
(8) Menomonie at (1) Onalaska
(5) Holmen at (4) New Richmond
(6) Sparta at (3) River Falls
Division 3
(1) Arcadia/Independence at (1) Barron/Cumberland
(5) Osceola at (4) St. Croix Central
(6) Altoona/Fall Creek at (3) Amery
(7) Hayward at (2) Rice Lake
Division 4
(8) Phillips at (1) Baldwin-Woodville
(5) Somerset at (4) Northland Pines
(7) Spooner at (2) Regis/McDonell
Division 1 and 2 matchups will begin on May 30 while Divisions 3 and 4 begin play on June 1. Full girls soccer brackets can be found here.