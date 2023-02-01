WIAA supports 5-division state volleyball format

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - Wisconsin could see five divisions of high school volleyball teams at its state tournament starting in 2024.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control supports a recommendation to add a fifth division to the Girls Volleyball Tournament Series beginning in 2024, per a news release.
The WIAA executive staff will develop and communicate a model that will be shared with the WIAA Advisory Council and Board of Control to consider approving at its meeting in January 2024.
The Board of Control approved rule changes for running clock situations in 11-player and 8-player football and boys soccer in 2023.
Starting next season, a mandatory running clock will be applied for regular season and postseason football games if a team leads by 35 points in the second quarter.
The running clock will be stopped if the difference drops below 35 prior to the start of the fourth quarter. If the difference drops in the fourth quarter, the running clock will continue for the remainder of regulation.
Starting this fall in soccer, a regular season or postseason game will be stopped after 60 minutes if a team is leading by eight or more goals. The score at the time of stoppage will be recorded as the final score.
In girls golf, the Division 2 Tournament Series field will be split into three regionals per sectional. Starting this fall, the top three teams, and the top three individuals who are not members of the team qualifying for sectionals will advance.
In girls tennis, the Board approved adding an appointed coaches association representative to the State Team Tournament Seeding Committee. The representative will cast a tie-breaking vote if necessary.
The Board also approved moving the start time of the State Team Tournament to 3:00 p.m. Friday or the earliest possible time after 3:00 p.m.
Volleyball officials will have the option to use electronic headsets to communicate during matches.