WIAA votes to expand state baseball tournament

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted unanimously Thursday to expand the state baseball tournament to four days beginning in 2023.
APPROVED: BASEBALL - Expand the state tournament schedule to 4 days, with D1 quarterfinals on Day 1 & all semifinals on Days 2 & 3 (4 games each day, order to be determined) beginning in 2023. (Vote 11-0) ⚾️ #wiaabase— WIAA (@wiaawi) October 6, 2022
The Division 1 quarterfinals will be on the opening day of the tournament, with all semifinals games on the second and third days. The order of games will be determined at a later date.
The 2023 state tournament is scheduled to be played in June at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.