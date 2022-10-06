 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WIAA votes to expand state baseball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA logo
Nickalas Tabbert

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted unanimously Thursday to expand the state baseball tournament to four days beginning in 2023.

The Division 1 quarterfinals will be on the opening day of the tournament, with all semifinals games on the second and third days. The order of games will be determined at a later date.

The 2023 state tournament is scheduled to be played in June at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you